Starlink Rollout in Kuwait Delayed

Last June, I posted that Alghanim Industries had launched the brand Sama X and had become the official distributors of Starlink’s satellite internet in Kuwait. The service was meant to launch last year, but when I reached out to them in September, they said licensing and regulatory approvals were taking longer than expected. They were hoping to finalize everything by the end of last year, but according to a contact of mine at CITRA, those issues still haven’t been fully resolved.
Starlink internet works through satellites, making it perfect for places where regular internet can be spotty or completely unavailable. I spent Christmas in Lebanon where the internet was incredibly slow and unreliable, and I told myself that next time I go back, I’d bring my own Starlink with me. Starlink has a small portable unit with roaming packages, which would be perfect for a trip like that. But since there’s still no confirmed timeline for when Starlink will go live in Kuwait, I’ll either have to wait a bit longer or buy an imported unit and pay a premium.
If you want to stay posted on the launch, their website is Sama X
are you allowed to travel to countries with a starlink mini? it could be considered as a satellite communication device which are regulated in many countries.
Someone I know got it from Bahrain, and uses it in Kuwait without roaming.
Where is is subscription based? Bahrain? And which package is he subscribed to?
Bahrain Residential package, but he has ties to Bahrain because you need an address and ID from there to subscribe.
I wonder how that works because I’m sure starlink must know that the dish is outside Bahrain?
Yes, the dish itself has a GPS receiver to know its own exact location to be able to look at the correct area of the sky. So it’s definitely not fooling Starlink into thinking you are still in Bahrain. They would probably know if you move it 100m down the street. Nonetheless Starlink allows it (maybe that will stop when Starlink kuwait is operational).
Or maybe they’re treating the GCC as one place and doesn’t require roaming? So moving around the GCC countries is fine with a standard subscription. Similar to how I have internet in my car across the Gulf.
I dunno if you’ve been following the news but some weird stuff was happening in Iran around starlink. I personally don’t want one around me I don’t trust musk