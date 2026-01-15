A Kuwaiti Rock Band is Opening for Linkin Park

This is a pretty big moment for Kuwait’s music scene, and a huge moment for the band. LUMINA, the local alternative metal band, will be opening for the legendary Linkin Park this coming Sunday in Bahrain.

Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, the Bahrain venue that recently hosted iconic bands like The Smashing Pumpkins, Metallica, and Guns N’ Roses, has been actively pushing for local and regional acts to open major shows. LUMINA, being a female fronted band, felt like a natural fit for Linkin Park, who are now also female led.

I’m a bit jealous that they’re going to be backstage with Linkin Park so I can only imagine how surreal it must be for them to be opening up for them. The band members performing this Sunday are:

Latti – Lead vocalist, writer, and co-founder

Mando – Guitarist, composer, and co-founder

Aziz – Synthesist

Aziz Baqer – Drummer

Salem – Bassist and producer

Adel Qattan – Guitarist for the Bahrain show

Areej Saleh of artscene.me is their booking agent.

If you want to hear LUMINA’s music or find out more about the band, check out their Instagram @thebandlumina