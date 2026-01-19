You Can Now Ski and Snowboard in Kuwait

Sounds weird to say it, but you can now ski and snowboard in Khaitan. I found out about this place called KARV through @triedbywahab while doom scrolling on TikTok last week. I was pretty surprised I hadn’t heard of it earlier, especially since it’s Kuwait’s first ski academy.

My snowboard has been in storage for a while since I haven’t gone on a ski trip in years. The idea that I could actually snowboard here in Kuwait made me want to check the place out, so I passed by earlier today.

KARV is located in a large building outside a school in Khaitan. The location isn’t that great, but once you’re inside the building it feels like walking into an ice skating rink, except instead of a rink you have three giant treadmill ski slope machines. I didn’t get to try it myself since the snowboard instructor is currently on leave, but watching the skiers gave me the impression that the feel is pretty realistic.

The academy is open to ages 6 and up, with both public and private classes available. Public classes are shared with up to three other people, while private classes are one on one with the instructor. Prices are as follows:

1 Hour Public: KD 22

1 Hour Private: KD 35

5 Hours Public Package: KD 100

5 Hours Private Package: KD 150

Ski and snowboard equipment is provided, but if you have your own gear you can bring it and use it. They’ve been open for around two months and are still in their soft launch phase, so they’re still working on the final touches. KARV is open daily from 1PM to 9PM, except Fridays. All bookings are done through their website, but as mentioned, snowboarding classes are temporarily unavailable. If you want to find out more or book a ski class, head to @karv.ski