I Didn’t Expect Flying a Kite to Be This Fun

Over the weekend I went on a desert trip with some friends and decided to bring a kite along, which turned out to be the best idea. I hadn’t flown a kite since I was a kid, probably back in the 80s, and I didn’t even own one until a couple of days before the trip. Now I own three.

The idea of getting a kite came up because a friend was worried it was going to be windy in the desert, so I started thinking about how we could actually take advantage of that. My first thought was to get a kite for the kids, but once I found out no one was bringing their kids, I figured I’d just get one for the adults instead.

I did a bit of quick research and found someone in Kuwait selling Prism kites. They looked great and he had a wide range of options to choose from. I ended up going with the Zenith 7, one of the larger single line kites. The reviews were very positive, and the kite itself is pretty big, spanning over 2 meters wide, which I thought was very cool.

Flying the kite was surprisingly a lot of fun. There was no cellphone reception in the desert and it was really quiet, just dunes and nothing else, so flying the kite felt kind of therapeutic. It might not look that fun when you’re watching from the side, but when you’re actually flying it, it really is in its own way.

Whenever I handed the kite over to someone, they instantly understood why it felt so relaxing. That’s what convinced me to buy two more kites, a slightly smaller Zenith 5 and a different style kite, a two line foil kite. That way next time we can fly multiple kites at the same time.

If you’re thinking of getting a kite, they’re not that expensive and you can fly them almost anywhere, not just in the desert. The Gulf Road walkway would be a great spot, and even parks work well. It gives you something to do other than just sitting on a bench and watching people go by.

The guy I bought my kites from has a pretty good selection on his website which you can check by clicking here.