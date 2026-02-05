Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Below are my favorite events taking place this weekend. If you’re interested in the camel races this Saturday they start at 8AM and then again at 3:30PM since it’s the first day of the Kuwait Camel Racing Championship.

Thursday, February 5

Family Fun with IKEA

Play: Antigone

Souk Mubarakiya Historical Walking Tour

Kuwait Light City

International Show Jumping 2026

Salt Movies: The Karate Kid

Friday, February 6

Family Fun with IKEA

Porsche Club Festival

Play: Antigone

Kuwait Light City

Al-Farsi Giant Kites Display

International Show Jumping 2026

Saturday, February 7

Porsche Club Festival

Play: Antigone

Qout Market

Kuwait Light City

Subiya Desert Cleanup

Fun and Games