Categories
Events Things to do

Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Below are my favorite events taking place this weekend. If you’re interested in the camel races this Saturday they start at 8AM and then again at 3:30PM since it’s the first day of the Kuwait Camel Racing Championship.

Thursday, February 5
Family Fun with IKEA
Play: Antigone
Souk Mubarakiya Historical Walking Tour
Kuwait Light City
International Show Jumping 2026
Salt Movies: The Karate Kid

Friday, February 6
Family Fun with IKEA
Porsche Club Festival
Play: Antigone
Kuwait Light City
Al-Farsi Giant Kites Display
International Show Jumping 2026

Saturday, February 7
Porsche Club Festival
Play: Antigone
Qout Market
Kuwait Light City
Subiya Desert Cleanup
Fun and Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 