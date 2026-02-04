Cantina and Matbakhi Make the 50 Best Restaurants List

Last night, the winners of this year’s Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants were announced in Abu Dhabi, and two restaurants from Kuwait made the list.

Cantina and Matbakhi both earned spots on the 50 Best Restaurants list, with Cantina ranking 18th and Matbakhi coming in 50th. Cantina’s ranking is pretty incredible and the highest ever achieved by a Kuwait based restaurant on the 50 Best list.

Previous Kuwaiti restaurants that made the list include White Robata in 2022 and 2023, and Bonjiri in 2023.

The Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list was launched in 2022 and is published every year. Restaurants are voted for by 250 respected food and restaurant industry experts from across the region, all chosen for their knowledge and experience of the local dining scene.

For the full list of 2026 winners, click here.