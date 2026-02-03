Uber is Finally Coming to Kuwait

There have been rumors about Uber coming to Kuwait for at least a decade now, and it looks like it’s finally happening. I just found out that Uber will be launching in Kuwait in the coming few months.

Earlier today, the GM of Uber announced at the National Forum for Transportation and Smart Services that the company plans to expand into Kuwait in the first half of 2026.

From what I’ve been told, even though Uber acquired Careem, this isn’t a Careem rebrand. Uber will operate alongside Careem, meaning both services will be available in Kuwait at the same time.