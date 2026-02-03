Remember the wheel chair guy? He just broke a world record

Last month, a video filmed by Abdulmalek Marafi went viral, showing his struggle to get from Messila to Kuwait Towers in his wheelchair while training for the Dubai Marathon. Abdulmalek was born with a disability and uses his wheelchair to show people that obstacles can be overcome with motivation.

Two days ago, he took part in the Dubai Marathon and not only finished the race, but broke a world record in the process.

Abdulmalek completed the 42.195 km course in 2 hours and 51 minutes, earning him the world record for the fastest marathon completed in a non-racing wheelchair. That’s obviously an insane time and extremely impressive. If you want to see more of his videos, head over to his Instagram @m3rafie