That Time Souk Sharq Was Hit by a Missile

Since Souk Sharq closed down a couple of days ago, I thought I’d post about the time it was hit by an Iraqi missile.

Back in 2003 I was running the blog Qhate with a couple of friends and my sister. It quickly turned into a war blog once the situation with Iraq escalated, and we started covering life in Kuwait during that period. Many people had fled Kuwait out of fear of another invasion, and those who stayed were buying gas masks and taping up their windows. It was a strange and tense time to be living here.

Just after midnight on March 29, 2003, an Iraqi missile landed outside Souk Sharq, injuring two people and causing damage to the mall. Most of the damage was to the movie theater, which is located in the part of the mall closest to the water where the missile landed.

I had shared photos from the aftermath back then and still have them. They’re not high resolution, but they’re still worth sharing. It was a pretty scary time, and along with the photos I’m also sharing posts below written by my friend and my sister, who covered the incident on the blog.

If anyone is interested, the blog is still online as a time capsule of that period. You can check it out at qhate.com