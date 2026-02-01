Kuwait Ski Team Comes 3rd in Ski Competition

A couple of years ago, I posted about Kuwait having a National Ski Team. Since then, they’ve been representing Kuwait in various International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) competitions, and just last week the team won two bronze medals in Sarajevo / Bjelasnica (BIH).

Salman AlKandari came third in both the Freeski Slopestyle and Freeski Big Air categories, earning two bronze medals. It was a small competition with a few European countries, but it was still a good stepping stone for Salman and his first podium finishes.

Kuwait on a ski podium feels a lot like the Jamaican bobsled team story, which is why I love it. If you want to stay posted on the Kuwait Ski Team, head to @kuwait_wgc