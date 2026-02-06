City Hypermarket Expands with New Qurain Location

City Hypermarket, Kuwait’s fastest-growing locally owned supermarket chain, officially opened its newest location in Aswaq Al Qurain on February 4th. The new store was launched by the Founder Mr. Adel Alghanim, Deputy CEO Mr. Nasser Alghanim and Mr. Marzouq Alghanim, delivering on the brand promise of “Value, all the time” with a spacious, redesigned store and competitive Ramadan promotions for families across Kuwait. The opening was also attended by members of the press, the mall owners and landlord, amidst a festive celebration with the general public.

The new Qurain store features refreshed and redesigned layouts that deliver a more elevated and spacious shopping environment for customers. To celebrate the opening, City Hypermarket launched competitive deals across fresh produce, supermarket food items, and household essentials — all designed to make Ramadan shopping more cost-effective and convenient for families across Kuwait. The opening celebrations also featured a cultural Kuwaiti performance, family activities, and free giveaways for all to enjoy.

Deputy CEO Mr. Nasser Adel Alghanim expressed pride in the opening, stating:

“We are proud to open our first store in Mubarak Al Kabeer Governorate to serve the Al Qurain community at such an important shopping period. As a Kuwaiti company, this opening reflects our commitment to bringing our ‘Value, all the time’ promise closer to more families across Kuwait, helping them prepare for Ramadan with stronger value and greater convenience.”

In addition, City Hypermarket highlighted its specially curated household range for the season, developed with locally inspired designs that reflect Kuwaiti and Arabic culture and heritage. The range features three dedicated collections: Alanoud, Andalous, and Fajer from its exclusive Into Home Arabesque brand, as well as the beautifully designed WABA range. It also provides everything needed to prepare for the season, including kitchen essentials, serving and dining sets, glassware, cookware, and more.

Renowned for its large-format stores and one-stop-shop convenience, City Hypermarket has built its reputation as one of the best locally owned hypermarkets in Kuwait. The brand’s commitment to value-driven pricing and customer-centric service has driven consistent growth and increasing market share across the country in recent years.

The Qurain opening marked another milestone in the company’s growth trajectory, with another store planned to open in 2026 in Eqaila as the brand continues to expand its footprint across Kuwait.

The Qurain location welcomed its first customers on February 4th and is now serving the community 24 hours a day with the same commitment to value and service that has made City Hypermarket a trusted name across the country.

About City Hypermarket

Founded in 1999 by Mr. Adel Alghanim, City Hypermarket is Kuwait’s fastest-growing locally owned supermarket chain, committed to delivering exceptional value to Kuwaiti families and the wider community through competitive pricing and continuous promotions, including its signature 900 fils offers and ½-1-2-3 KD deals. Guided by its brand promise of “Value, all the time,” City Hypermarket has proudly served Kuwait for 26 years, with ambitious plans for continued expansion.