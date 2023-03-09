If you’re looking for an outdoor activity this weekend, the 2nd Gulf Bank Off Road Challenge is taking place in Bnaider this Friday, March 10th from 10AM to 5PM.

Participants in the challenge will compete on specially equipped natural and artificial obstacle courses which will range from easy to medium difficulty. The obstacle courses will contain sand, rocks, water basins, and other challenges that the participants must pass in order to complete the challenge.

There will be food trucks, large screens, and bleachers for attendees to sit and watch the event from. Entrance is free and since it’s taking place next to the Al Farsi Kite Show, you could hit up both on the same trip.

If you have a 4×4 vehicle and want to participate in the event you can also do that. The cost of registration is 20KD and you could win prizes up to 750KD. To register your car, visit the website www.suffix.events.

Here is the location of the event on Google Maps.