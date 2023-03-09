Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:
Thursday, March 9
Kuwait Rolling Race Championship
Al Naira Expo
Spring Festival
Play: Mother Courage
Ramadan Food Expo
KASA Expo 2023
ZAI EXPO 2023
Friday, March 10
Mariachi ROMATITLAN
Kuwait Rolling Race Championship
Kites Show
Al Naira Expo
Spring Festival
Play: Mother Courage
Ramadan Food Expo
Gulf Bank Off Road Challenge 2023
KASA Expo 2023
ZAI EXPO 2023
965 MX Junior Championship
Kuwait Track Challenge
Saturday, March 11
Guided Tour Grand Mosque *Canceled
Al Naira Expo
Spring Festival
Play: Mother Courage
Ramadan Food Expo
KFH Obstacle Challenge
Sunset Kayaking
KASA Expo 2023
Discover Kuwait Car Tour
Joy of Watercolors
Drive of a Woman
Trashtag Beach Cleanup
ZAI EXPO 2023
SADI 2023
Mirror House Art Festival
Kuwait Track Challenge
WBC Muay Thai World Title Fight
Feather Aerial Studio Show
Exhibitions
A&F Fashion Exhibition
Alexander The Great in Kuwait
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Do you know in what language the play Mother Courage is presented at Yarmouk? It also doesn’t say if we need to book tickets for it.
its English and since its at DAI and sponsored by Burgan Bank it should be free and first come first serve
There’s @mirrorhouseq8, a small art festival taking place on Saturday.
Oh cute thanks