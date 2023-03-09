Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:

Thursday, March 9

Kuwait Rolling Race Championship

Al Naira Expo

Spring Festival

Play: Mother Courage

Ramadan Food Expo

KASA Expo 2023

ZAI EXPO 2023

Friday, March 10

Mariachi ROMATITLAN

Kuwait Rolling Race Championship

Kites Show

Al Naira Expo

Spring Festival

Play: Mother Courage

Ramadan Food Expo

Gulf Bank Off Road Challenge 2023

KASA Expo 2023

ZAI EXPO 2023

965 MX Junior Championship

Kuwait Track Challenge

Saturday, March 11

Guided Tour Grand Mosque *Canceled

Al Naira Expo

Spring Festival

Play: Mother Courage

Ramadan Food Expo

KFH Obstacle Challenge

Sunset Kayaking

KASA Expo 2023

Discover Kuwait Car Tour

Joy of Watercolors

Drive of a Woman

Trashtag Beach Cleanup

ZAI EXPO 2023

SADI 2023

Mirror House Art Festival

Kuwait Track Challenge

WBC Muay Thai World Title Fight

Feather Aerial Studio Show

Exhibitions

A&F Fashion Exhibition

Alexander The Great in Kuwait

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum