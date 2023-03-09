The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Chebi: My Fluffy Friend (5.8)

Moonbound (4.8)

Out of Exile (7.0)

Savage Salvation (4.6)

Other Movies Showing:

65 (5.7)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (6.7)

Avatar: The Way of Water (7.8)

Creed III (7.4)

Marlowe (5.8)

Missing (7.3)

Mummies (6.2)

On the Line (5.4)

Plane (6.9)

Play Dead (5.1)

The Accursed (4.2)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Cinderella – 1950 (7.3)

The Sound of Music – 1965 (8.1)