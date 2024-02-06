9 Romantic Valentines Dinners in Kuwait

Valentine’s is next week and if you haven’t already booked you should since most of the popular places tend to fill up really quickly.

Below are 9 romantic places for a perfect Valentine’s day dinner.

Some restaurants have a set menu, which is the minimum price you can pay for the dinner. Places without a set menu do not have a minimum price, and you just order from their menu as usual.

All the places shared have something going on for Valentine’s from live music to decorations, call the restaurant for more details.

Cantina

No Set Menu

Cure

35KD per person

Dai Forni

90KD per person

125KD per person if on the balcony

Mei Li

45KD per person

Peacock

50KD per person

OFK

75KD per person

Riccardo

75KD per person

Roka

No Set Menu

Vigonovo

No Set Menu