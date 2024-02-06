9 Romantic Valentines Dinners in Kuwait

Valentine’s is next week and if you haven’t already booked you should since most of the popular places tend to fill up really quickly.
Below are 9 romantic places for a perfect Valentine’s day dinner.
Some restaurants have a set menu, which is the minimum price you can pay for the dinner. Places without a set menu do not have a minimum price, and you just order from their menu as usual.
All the places shared have something going on for Valentine’s from live music to decorations, call the restaurant for more details.
Cantina
No Set Menu
Cure
35KD per person
Dai Forni
90KD per person
125KD per person if on the balcony
Mei Li
45KD per person
Peacock
50KD per person
OFK
75KD per person
Riccardo
75KD per person
Roka
No Set Menu
Vigonovo
No Set Menu