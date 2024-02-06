Categories
9 Romantic Valentines Dinners in Kuwait

Valentine’s is next week and if you haven’t already booked you should since most of the popular places tend to fill up really quickly.

Below are 9 romantic places for a perfect Valentine’s day dinner.

Some restaurants have a set menu, which is the minimum price you can pay for the dinner. Places without a set menu do not have a minimum price, and you just order from their menu as usual.

All the places shared have something going on for Valentine’s from live music to decorations, call the restaurant for more details.

Cantina
No Set Menu

Cure
35KD per person

Dai Forni
90KD per person
125KD per person if on the balcony

Mei Li
45KD per person

Peacock
50KD per person

OFK
75KD per person

Riccardo
75KD per person

Roka
No Set Menu

Vigonovo
No Set Menu

