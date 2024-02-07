Promoted: Autocapital Opens New Larger Location

I posted about Autocapital last year, they’re a very easy to deal with one-stop shop that buys, sells, leases and rents cars. They’ve been around since 2018 and have been growing rapidly.

Last week, Autocapital opened their brand new showroom in Al-Rai, in place of where the Aston Martin dealership used to be. The new showroom is huge encompassing three floors with lots of cars on display.

I passed by the showroom to check it out for this post and I ended up getting a full tour of the facility, including the VIP area where they display supercars for sale that their owners prefer to keep private.

They had a pretty nice collection of cars on display, ranging from electric vehicles for lease, like Teslas and the Mercedes EQS, to cars for sale, like the Yaris GR, a classic 1948 Chevrolet Fleetline, and rare cars like the Hummer H1 Alpha. There’s a car for everyone and even motorbikes available for lease.

With high-interest rates and the cost of cars getting higher, lease-to-own or buying used makes a lot more sense nowadays. To find out more about Autocapital, visit their location in Al Rai, near The Avenues, autocapitalkw.com or their Instagram @autocapital.kuwait