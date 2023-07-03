Al Kawakeb Sweets, the old ice cream and sweets shop in the city that has been open since 1945 has closed down. The whole building is being demolished and so they had to move out of their location which was across the street from blockat.
According to someone who left a review on Google they’re meant to move to a new location but there wasn’t a poster or a note left at the old location saying anything about it. Their Instagram account @alkawakeb1945 also no longer exists so they could be gone for good.
Update: They moved to Aswaq Al Qurain, here is the new location on Google Maps
6 replies on “Al Kawakeb Sweets has Closed Down”
They are actually in Aswaq al Qurain (the new store).
When i passed by there weeks back, I was told by the neighboring shop guy that they moved to Aswaq Qurain as well. Not sure where exactly
https://goo.gl/maps/pwPSbDmWLEsbDavp9
https://goo.gl/maps/3yAAFkL1CoZBAwHc8
They are here in aswaq alqurain
https://maps.app.goo.gl/MSXdh6xMwemfxmgp9
thanks!