I called basically every Japanese restaurant in Kuwait to see if they had all you can eat sushi and I just found the following four spots:
Sushi Restaurant at Courtyard
KD 8.990 Every Tuesday
Genki Sushi
KD 9.950 Every Sunday & Monday
Oishii Sushi
KD 18.5 Every Monday
Sintoho
KD 20 Every Tuesday
If you know of another spot that I might have missed, let me know in the comments so I can add it.
3 replies on “All you can eat sushi spots in Kuwait”
That’s per head right? I mean If we were 2 of us we’d have to pay double what you’ve mentioned.
Yeah and if there were 4 of you then you’d have to pay quadruple the price I mentioned.
Sakura in Holidayinn for 10.5kd on Tuesday using dealatcity coupon