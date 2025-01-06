All you can eat sushi spots in Kuwait

I called basically every Japanese restaurant in Kuwait to see if they had all you can eat sushi and I just found the following four spots:

Sushi Restaurant at Courtyard

KD 8.990 Every Tuesday

Genki Sushi

KD 9.950 Every Sunday & Monday

Oishii Sushi

KD 18.5 Every Monday

Sintoho

KD 20 Every Tuesday

If you know of another spot that I might have missed, let me know in the comments so I can add it.