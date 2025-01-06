Categories
All you can eat sushi spots in Kuwait

I called basically every Japanese restaurant in Kuwait to see if they had all you can eat sushi and I just found the following four spots:

Sushi Restaurant at Courtyard
KD 8.990 Every Tuesday

Genki Sushi
KD 9.950 Every Sunday & Monday

Oishii Sushi
KD 18.5 Every Monday

Sintoho
KD 20 Every Tuesday

If you know of another spot that I might have missed, let me know in the comments so I can add it.

That’s per head right? I mean If we were 2 of us we’d have to pay double what you’ve mentioned.

