Nawi the Wellness Summit is this Weekend

This weekend, Kuwait will be hosting the Nawi Wellness Summit 2025, a three-day event focused on health, fitness, and wellness. The event will run from January 9th to 11th and take place at The Arena in 360 Mall. It will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM and is free to attend.

The summit won’t be a typical event; instead, it will feature engaging and immersive experiences, including:

Exhibition Hall: Explore top companies and brands showing their newest health and wellness products and services.

Interactive Workshops, Seminars, and Panels: Join activities for adults and families, including hands-on workshops, educational talks, and inspiring discussions.

Nawi Museum: Discover Kuwait’s sports history through a unique and immersive installation that takes you on a journey from Kuwait’s pearl diving days, to modern sports achievements.

Entry is free to the exhibition hall which has all the participating booths, retail area as well as food and drinks.

If you’d like access to the workshops, panel discussions, NAWI Museum and booth hall, then you need to purchase a VIP ticket. The VIP ticket costs KD25 and gives you 3-days access to the summit and allows you to register in any workshop or panel discussion.The workshops and panels will be held in English or Arabic, with translation to English provided for all Arabic sessions.

Nawi aims to inspire healthier living, bring people together, and highlight Kuwait’s role in wellness. If you want to register for the event or find out more, head over to yallanawi.com or check out @yalla.nawi