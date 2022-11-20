Blast From The Past, the burger concept born out of the Oak and Smoke kitchen launches today. I generally don’t post about new burger places because they’re a dime a dozen now, but, Oak and Smoke actually make really good burgers, probably some of the best of any restaurant so I have very high expectations.

Their new concept Blast From The Past is only delivery to begin with, and only on Cari. If you’re looking for a new burger place to try you can check out their menu on Instagram @bftpkw