Last week I posted a couple of ways you could watch the World Cup tournament including subscribing with TOD for $80. But, a reader left a pretty negative review of his experience with the service after trying to watch the first game yesterday:
Tod is the Worst app on the planet , missed most of the game , it keeps crashing . Its a waste of money, its a scam not worth 80 dollars subscription, you cant even contact them. I watched 10 min of the game then it stops , after resting the app it tells you you need to register the device. I registered my tv maybe 10 times. Dont recommend it at all. And even on your phone it takes a long time to work if it works.
Did you stream with TOD? How was your experience?
In other surprising news, the container park KWT FAN BOX did in fact open in time yesterday to broadcast the opening of the World Cup.
Was fine for me, streamed on the phone (Iphone8) on the street, then in my house with my 10yo laptop in the kitchen far from a router and it was fully stable and in HD! I used standard ooredoo 4g and zain 4g connections…I guess this guy’s problem is his device, not the app…
I watched on YoutubeTV without VPN (Apple TV location hack) and was surprised that the game was solid 4K for the entire time. Normally every 10 mins or so it drops from 4K, but recovers again, but during the entire ceremony and game it was solid 4k, which leads me to believe that zain did some boosting of the net since they are selling the TOD subscriptions too and were excepting heavy traffic.. Now I know boosting the net is not a scientific term, and I don’t really know what they did exactly, but 4K streaming was perfect.
Hmmm I have Zain 5g and usually I don’t stream the F1 races from the app on my appletv because the feed quality is lower than if I stream from my phone and then airplayed to the appletv, but yesterday I watched it through the Apple TV app and it was 4k oddly. So it would make sense if Zain yesterday boosted the speed or something.
I don’t think they can boost speeds like that unless they are doing anti net neutrality stuff which won’t be surprising.
It may be more so because for once the server is located very close to us! So we’re getting excellent speeds and latency
How did you do the apple tv location hack? :O
Which channel streamed live? Also, Is it on Youtube Premium?
Worked fine with me with no issues.
I subscribed on the height of the opening ceremony and it wouldn’t get passed the loading screen, I guess they servers couldn’t handle the immense traffic, only at the early morning where the app started working fine on both the phone and tv app, I’ll give it another day or two if the issue Werner solved I’ll just have to ask for a refund.
Is there any other streaming alternatives?
I have been using Tod for months now and never had any app crashes or issues that couldn’t make me watch a match. I use Chromecast to broadcast the Tod app on my Galaxy S22 to my TV.
It worked perfectly for months on my iPhone, Macs and TVs, up until the 2nd half of the opening match yesterday. from what I’ve seen on twitter, it seems many, many users weren’t able to access the service. It working again this morning.
I had the same experience as this guy. Bought the app yesterday and it was great for the opening ceremony and the first 20 minutes of the game and then it crashed and I never got it working. Very frustrating, it kept telling me to re-register my device. It was not my internet connection. I hope they sort it out or I just wasted $80 and don’t know how I’ll watch the games.
Me too. So frustrating!
This is pretty normal behaviour for a new service and such a large demand to use it all at once, this happens to the biggest companies; but on the other hand, from my experience with beIn Connect, I always had a shitty experience, so I’m not surprised if it is actually down to their incompetence.
This makes sense, because TOD is owned by beIn
BeinSports Live on You Tube.
It worked fine for me but the sound was a bit delayed.
The experience was good overall, but the quality got degraded every minute or two for few seconds .. not sure it’s because of my internet or from TOD side !
By the way , there is an official TOD app for Apple TV , I am using it …
It is not working in Saudia. It was working fine but seems the ISP has blocked it.
Yes the App crashed on my TV several times and then logged me out during the match.
same here !!! :
Won’t even let me log in now. Bought for world cup and can’t watch. I feel scammed