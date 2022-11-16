The World Cup 2022 starts in just a few days and the only way to watch it legally at home (from what I’m aware) is through beIN Sports. Fifa+ doesn’t support Kuwait and KTV hasn’t announced if they’ll be broadcasting the games for free as of this post.
There are two ways to watch the games on beIN, if you already have a beIN receiver and a subscription, you can add the World Cup package to your existing subscription as an add-on. If you don’t have a Bein box then you have two options:
beIN Sports
Subscribe to the World Cup 2022 stand-alone package with beIN but this setup isn’t going to be cheap since the stand-alone package will cost you $225 without the receiver.
TOD Tournament Ticket
TOD is a subscription-based streaming platform that launched early this year. They exclusively host beIN SPORTS content and offer a World Cup 2022 package for $80. With this subscription you get unlimited access to beIN SPORTS channels MAX 1-6 from the 1st of November to the 31st of December. Their app is available for both iOS and Android devices and supports the ability to cast onto your television using Airplay or Chromecast.
If there is an alternative way to watch the World Cup 2022 legally, let me know in the comments.
If you’re looking to get a new 5G connection (unlimited) with a router, you can pay 16KD a month and get unlimited access to TOD + the world cup pass:
https://www.kw.zain.com/en/shop/worldcup
You can always do Peacock with VPN/DNS. Technically it’s sort of legal since you’re paying for it anyway. I guess I don’t quote me on it.
And why would you want Peacock? The World Cup rights are with FOX.
Typo:
“Would this subscription you get unlimited access to beIN SPORTS channels”
With this subscription…
Also, I hope BeIN has fixed their online platform. Was subscribed to it a few years ago for the Champions League and it was awful.
Despite 2 factor verification and changed passwords – there would always be some user or the other that would get added and use my log in.
Also the stream quality would just drop to 240p and stay there (despite having a good internet connection).
Another legit way (but round about) would be to get a VPN and watch it online through Jio (India) – but keep your expectations low with regards to the usability of the website.
Also, any idea on how much Vox is planning to charge for showing the matches in their cinemas?
I heard they’re going to have these outdoor areas for watching too, like this “container park” they’re building with murals and street art, seatings and screens. It’s going to be around the Blajat area.
https://248am.com/mark/information/watch-the-world-cup-at-the-container-park/