The first ever Disney Store in Kuwait and the Middle East is opening at The Avenues this weekend. They’re having a meet and greet with some Disney friends at the store. They just posted the schedule up on their Instagram and the meet and greet is taking place on November 18th, 19th and 20th.
If you want to take your kids to meet some Disney characters, the store is located in the Grand Avenues adjacent to Gia and you can check out their Instagram account for the full schedule @disneystorealshaya
Idk why they chose Kuwait of all places, i’m sure they would perform better in countries a little more visitor friendly.
Cuz Alshaya is a Kuwaiti company and so a lot of their brands are launched in Kuwait first. Perfect test bed before launching into a larger more competitive market.
true that