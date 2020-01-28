Last week Carriage and Talabat announced they were joining forces and that there were major improvements coming soon. Yesterday the first change arrived.
If you update your Carriage app to the latest version you’ll now see a bunch of major changes from a new updated interface, to the fact there are now over 2,000 restaurants listed. My first impression isn’t that great but only because it’s a pretty big change to an app I use on a daily basis. One of the first things I did after launching the updated app was going into my account settings and shutting off the options to receive Newsletter and SMS subscriptions. With this new update, the settings are turned on by default so if you don’t want to get spam, turn them off.
With this new update, Talabat has killed off some sections like Electronics and Flowers but left the Grocery section. The biggest change though is the increase in the number of restaurants available through the app since they’ve now added all the Talabat restaurants to the Carriage app. The new total is around 2,200 restaurants which is pretty crazy and means Carriage users now have access to some previously Talabat exclusive restaurants like PICK. Another major change is the fact there are restaurant ratings now so once your order is completed, you can now rate the restaurant you ordered from. Carriage Black still works since I see the discount being applied when I’m checking out, but other than on the checkout page, I can’t seem to find any info on it anywhere in the app which leads me to believe this might be something Talabat will be killing very soon (I hope not).
There are also changes happening behind the scenes. Talabat’s drivers will now start handling all the Carriage deliveries and Talabat will also be handling all the Carriage payments and customer support. The delivery radius has also decreased so some places that used to deliver to my place no longer deliver.
I’m curious to see how this new Carriage and Talabat partnership continues to develop. Hopefully, it means better overall service and experience since that was one of the major complaints people had about Carriage. Right now I care more about Carriage Black than better customer service so hopefully, they don’t phase it out.
They haven’t released the new update on Android. Our updates are always last ;P
I think they did since my friends have Android phones and I found out about the update from them.
so the only differences between carriage and talabat now are superficial, like the user interface?
Yeah exactly
Life hack for them NOT to ignore the “No Utensils”: checkmark, most restaurants do.
under every item in your order, even if its a soda, just add “no fork/knife/spoon please! thanks”
or something like that, just dont be a d*ck about it.
it worked for me in most restaurants I ordered from
L.O.L Mark notice how I capitalized that?
I have never used carriage but as someone who has to use talabat EVERYDAY for the past 5 years sometimes twice a day I can tell you they suck. The only reason I didn’t switch is because I was never able to use another delivery service with out downloading the app which I didn’t want to do and talabat allowed me to do that.
Delivery – Sucks!
But let me tell you my apartment couldn’t be easier to get to and I write the directions after my address every time (in front of beach next to a Starbucks) if I moved inside the Kuwait towers and they still call me every time to send them my location through what’s app, so which is annoying to have to do that with people you don’t have saved and you don’t want to anyway you want to just order your food and relax not have to be dealing with a driver calling you and language issues.Mind you again my home is easy to get to. They are late 7 out of 10 times.
Food – Arrives COLD and late!
Pretty sure this is because it is because it is late and driver gets lost. Talabat is very loose on what they allow the restaurants to get away with. For example you will see a restaurant will say 40 minutes for delivery time but if you order late at night they might only have 1 driver for their 3 locations. Because of that I have had food arrive 3 HOURS LATE!!! I have spoken to them to correct that and to have that restaurants labeled as busy if that’s gona happen and they continue allowing the same restaurants to do the same thing.
Customer Service – Incompetent!
All they are there to do when you have a problem is have the restaurants call you back after you have explained your complete problem and you have to start all over explaining everything to the poor cashier on the phone who makes to little to give a damn. Good luck if they resend you your food after about 1 to 2 hours more of waiting and you have to give them back your old order it’s not like out of courtesy for making you wait now a total of 3 HOURS to eat the right meal they allow you to munch on your wrong order while you wait.
This is just the tip of the iceberg , you also have to deal with them not having the right change sometimes and they have to take your 10 kd bill to a baklava get change come back, ring your door bell and interrupt your meal to give you back the change. Sometimes food is mishandled and messy.
Bottom line Talabat sucks, if you thought merging with them was a good thing I feel sorry for you.
I think your experience was bad that’s all. My experience vary depending on the restaurant honestly. Talabat is only the middleman. Maybe because you order daily for like 5 years so more mistakes are bound to happens I guess haha.
I noticed they finally started showing price ranges for restaurants on Talabat. I think this is a great feature that I’m surprised wasn’t added before. Now we just need a restaurant discovery app for people who want to dine in, like opentable or something.
This is actually great, for example Meme Curry was not on Carriage and now cause it is you can get free delivey with carriage black.
I like the update, it is much easier to search for items as well, carriage was buggy before and show items that are not being sold anymore.
Now, the delivery is the main thing, I hope it stays as OK as before or before. It was actually great after deliveroo launched, seems less orders so better delivery.
I just don’t understand the Talabat Go feature. You get to track the driver and i can see he’s right down my building but still calls 7 out of 10 times to ask which is my building. And mind you, i live on the 8th floor and on my street there are only 2 buildings with 9 floors and my building is the corner one which i have pin pointed correctly, So whats the point of doing that if your drivers cant use this properly? I prefer this feature more esp when Arab drivers do the delivery as i cant speak arabic and i feel this should be easier for them to find my location, but nope!