The other day out of the blue I remembered this drink I used to have back in the 80s called Hapi. I used to only have it in one place, a drive-thru car wash I used to go to with my dad. It was in their vending machine and I think it tasted like root beer. I doubt it was a popular drink and don’t think a lot of people remember it.
Anyway, just a random flashback for those who might remember the drink.
You have a big nostalgia problem
lol check my twitter now
I have exactly the same personality and feelings. same generation and both expacts born in Kuwait.
I remember Hapi. I was in primary school I guess when it came to the market for short time. I like it and used to buy from school.
Do not let the past seduce you and pull you away from the present like a jealous whore. Your best memories are yet to be made. Godspeed, Mark Makhoul.
I remember getting Mango Drink called Samar (سمر) from Pepsi vending machine
https://twitter.com/al7sawi85/status/1428740513285427204/photo/1