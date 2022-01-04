I got this video as a forward but didn’t post it since there was no way of knowing if it was in Kuwait or not. But, the local news media picked up the story, and turns out it was indeed in Kuwait. A lion escaped from captivity and was found roaming the streets before the owner found it and carried the lion back home. The weirder part is the environmental police attended the scene but didn’t confiscate the animal but instead helped the woman get the lion back into her captivity. I guess the plan to ban wild animals never materialized. Link
Update: There is some good news and bad news. The good news is the lion was actually rescued and is now at the zoo. The bad news is that the lion was found to be blind, deaf, and malnourished. They are currently investigating to see if she was born like this or if something happened to her.
Im lost for words.
The video also went viral on Reddit until it was removed by the mods. https://www.reddit.com/r/Damnthatsinteresting/comments/rvbt7h/a_woman_carrying_a_lion_to_god_knows_where/
WTF!!!
The lion is actually under the care of Kuwait Zoo and has been found to be blind and deaf.
Deaf and Blind lion; so they sent a young lady to basically cradle carry the poor Lil kitty back home !!!! Nice !!
In the video, it looked as if the lion cub was literally having a tantrum and going No Mommy I don’t wanna go home !!!!
OK, so this is obviously terrible but unfortunately we all know that it happens in q8 (not just in q8 but gcc ME, stupid rich new money celebrities, and drug lords) so nothing new there. What got me thinking is how f-d up life is to allow existence in such a state. I’m actually thinking the cat is better off in captivity than in the wild, or is it? I have no idea. if it were in the wild, it would definitely get eaten, killed or ignored until starvation, so it would be out of its misery soon enough…I think. But what happens if it doesn’t? Also, since it’s not really self aware (as far as I know) how the f could it work out what’s going on at any point in time, given if it does survive? Isn’t that like the very definition of hell? I don’t know much about religion but that sure could be the very definition if not very close to it. come to think of it, you’re better off being in the wild coz you’ll definitely get taken out soon enough and that would certainly put an end to it. Also, is it better to be self aware in such a case? how would you come to learn about yourself? knowing people live full lives with such conditions is beyond…I can’t think of a word….unthinkable? it’s just messed up. poor lion. poor blind and deaf anything, really. Is there a religious antidote to such a condition? like seriously, how do you console or explain that?