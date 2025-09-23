Frankie’s Breakfast at Cantina

Frankie’s was one of my favorite breakfast spots in the city before they went on hiatus 3 years ago. Now they’re back after finding a new home in Cantina. Previously, Frankie’s would pop up in the mornings at Little Ruby’s, and now they’ll be popping up at Cantina in the mornings.

Some of the original signatures will still be on the menu, like their French toast and breakfast tacos, but I’m looking forward to the new items specially the Steak & Eggs which look amazing in the photo. Chef Basmah also mentioned the new menu will feature Palestinian za’atar and family heirloom recipes.

If you’re looking for a new breakfast spot to try, Frankie’s will be serving breakfast from 8AM to 12PM starting this Friday and Saturday. @cantina_kw