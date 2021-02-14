Happy Shani Day! Post by Mark Have you gotten your loved one a Shani today? [Link] Mark2021-02-14T08:25:51+03:00Feb 14, 2021|24 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditGoogle+PinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 24 Comments Green February 14, 2021 at 9:46 am - Reply How can I buy you a Shani? Mark February 14, 2021 at 9:47 am - Reply next year i should team up with Shani and set up some sort of “buy and deliver” service for shani day so people can send them to each other Chip February 14, 2021 at 9:52 am - Reply Didn’t Shani get bought PepsiCo? Yazi February 14, 2021 at 12:03 pm - Reply What does Shani have to do with it?? A February 14, 2021 at 1:29 pm - Reply You must be new here Jitendra February 14, 2021 at 12:05 pm - Reply After long time you remind me Shani , Today I will drink 2 . Thank you Mr. Mark ( Zuckerberg ) Bollywood Over Hollywood February 14, 2021 at 12:32 pm - Reply Hi, this is not Mark Zuckerberg. This is Mark Fido Dido. Nasser February 14, 2021 at 12:23 pm - Reply So what’s the back story of Shani day? Bollywood Over Hollywood February 14, 2021 at 12:34 pm - Reply Happy Shani Day to you, you gorgeous Silver Fox. Cringe over Hollywood February 14, 2021 at 1:50 pm - Reply Cringe Bollywood Over Hollywood February 14, 2021 at 3:33 pm - Reply I’ve known Mark personally for almost 10 years. Go cringe yourself. Chip February 15, 2021 at 6:42 am - Reply I went to high school with Mark, and known him for 35+ years. Still super cringe. Bollywood Over Hollywood February 15, 2021 at 9:49 am - Reply Saying “hey, you Silver Fox” is not cringe. Otherwise every single American woman (and man) calling Rob Lowe, Anderson Cooper, Ralph Macchio and John Stamos calling them silver foxes silver foxes is cringe. And there are millions of those women (and men). So yeah if Ashley can call Rob Lowe a Silver Fox, I can call Mark one. I’m sure he doesn’t mind it. Sometimes men reach a certain age and feel like “they’ve lost” or that they’ve “still got it”. Not saying Mark feels that way but a lot of men I know do. Rivka A. February 15, 2021 at 9:53 am - Reply Chip, stop, just stop. There’s nothing wrong with saying something nice about someone. Never tried Shani before but I will today! Bollywood Over Hollywood February 14, 2021 at 6:46 pm - Reply I’ve known Mark personally for a long time. Today is Shani Day – a day of love, not online trolling. Chip February 15, 2021 at 6:43 am - Reply I wasn’t trolling or hating, but cringe is cringe. Shani Vimto February 14, 2021 at 2:34 pm - Reply Shani till I die! Aiwa. vampire February 14, 2021 at 2:35 pm - Reply Happy shani day everybody Bollywood Over Hollywood February 14, 2021 at 9:13 pm - Reply Happy Shani Day to you too! I always like what you post on here. Security Advisor February 14, 2021 at 5:26 pm - Reply Happy Shani Day Mark … Dave February 14, 2021 at 9:33 pm - Reply Does it taste similar to Vimto? I don’t know if i ever tried Shani. Hamad February 14, 2021 at 9:42 pm - Reply Its pretty much a fizzy Vimto Bader February 14, 2021 at 11:05 pm - Reply I was at the grocery just earlier… I would’ve gotten myself a can if I know wtf shani day is to a newbie local on this site… So2al February 15, 2021 at 3:41 am - Reply The one post we know we’re going to get. Thanks for remaining consistent, Mark! We love you! Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
