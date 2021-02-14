Good Game, the popular tabletop gaming store which opened back in 2013 in Sanabil Tower has now moved to a much larger location in Salmiya.

I loved the previous store but it became too small for their needs and so they had to find a new spot. The new place is pretty huge with lots of tables and chairs, a small snack bar, and a pretty large retail area.

Other than selling boardgames they also rent them to play in-store. The price varies from game to game but they’re mostly around 2-4KD for unlimited playtime. You just go with your friends, pick a game to rent, and then just play for as long as you want, with no time limit.

The new Good Game is located in 8 Mall in Salmiya, opposite Marks & Spencer. They’re currently open 12PM to 8PM and closed on Sundays, but check out their Instagram for the latest opening hours @goodgamekw