Saudi Arabia’s leading online food delivery platform is launching in Kuwait next week. Jahez is the Saudi equivalent of Talabat and if you download the app right now you browse through the available restaurants. But, when I tried to register for an account, it wasn’t sending me the OTP code so that will probably start working next week. @jahezapp
Finally some more competition. In a country with one of the lowest gasoline prices in the world, and pretty low labor prices, the cost of delivery is insane. I’m not talking just about the cost to the end customer, which is already too high, but also the crazy amount they charge the restaurant.
Looks like the app experience is very bad, 2.7 on the Play Store
The only people who are suffering here is the customer – paying more, the driver – underpaid, the restaurant – has to overprice