Deliveroo have updated their Deliveroo Plus subscription, instead of subscribing for 3.5KD a month and getting unlimited free deliveries for orders of 5KD and more, it’s now free deliveries for orders of 3KD or more.
That’s a way better deal now and they probably changed it because of the new competition in the market from the likes of Cari and Jahez, another new delivery app that is launching next week.
Their ads are misleading. Some places like Starbucks still have a minimum to get free delivery.
I mean yeah there is a minimum to get free delivery, it’s mentioned in the title of the post 🤨
I mean the minimum can differ. It’s not always 3kd. Starbuck has a minimum of 4kd.
Do you mean minimum order amount set by the restaurant?
Deliveroo, Talabat, Ikea, Home Center, Drops, and I can go on until there’s no more room left. I have yet to experience decent customer service at the most basic level yet. It’s practically non existent. Kuwait needs an agency like the BBB. Companies abroad know that the BBB is their achilles heel. And the last thing they want to do is end up with a complaint on that site.
Kuwait is known for hiring low waged staff, who at times can not communicate English or Arabic. They are not trained, they’re overworked, and underpaid. For sure a plethora of problems will arise. And when you try to reach a supervisor or a manager, brace yourself for the shower of incompetence coming your way.
Zain literally lied to me and over charged me on a two year contract. Granted, it’s only an additional 1KD but it totals to 48KD for a device that was supposed to be free! And it supposedly a manager who didn’t even bother to be understanding. Where do I go from here, “Consumer Protection”, LOL? Disgusted!
That’s terrible 👀
Ooredoo charged me 18 kd (which showed up in the bill of the subsequent month) for a plan change I did at the store.
No one knew what the breakdown of that charge was. I got vague answers like, “maybe it is the price of this or maybe that”. Maybe? 🤨
I remember Mark had a specific post about Customer Care in Kuwait and needless to say, the experience people shared was appalling..!
Weren’t they (them and all the other delivery companies) complaining about various MOI rules and how the businesses are not becoming sustainable, and now two more companies are coming?
free for 14 days. after that 3.5 kd per month
Yes it’s 3.5kd a month it says so in the picture and my post