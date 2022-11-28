Deliveroo have updated their Deliveroo Plus subscription, instead of subscribing for 3.5KD a month and getting unlimited free deliveries for orders of 5KD and more, it’s now free deliveries for orders of 3KD or more.

That’s a way better deal now and they probably changed it because of the new competition in the market from the likes of Cari and Jahez, another new delivery app that is launching next week.