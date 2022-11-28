SVN (pronounced seven) is the name of the new beach resort that took over the old Cornich Club location on the Gulf Road. It’s a collaboration between BNK and Inspire Fitness and they’re now getting ready to open soon. They have an exclusive opening event this coming Thursday and the resort itself will open up early next year.

So far from the little I’ve seen, it looks really cool, definitely trendier than anything else around right now. @svn_kw

Correction: I was informed that Inspire are just managing the fitness area of SVN and aren’t partners.