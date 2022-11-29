Heineken’s 0.0 non-alcoholic beer is now available in Kuwait and Sultan Center has them for sale. I love the way the cases look stacked up because for just a second, it helps you visualize what a supermarket in Kuwait would look like if alcohol was actually legal. The price for a 6-pack is KD3.9 or 650 fils per bottle.
Alhamdolillah that alcohol is officially banned in Kuwait.
Can you imagine the levels of crime etc that would develop if alcohol was legal here.
You just have to live in the UK to realise that there is more harm associated to the product, than actual benefit.
UAE and Bahrain have alcohol and their crime rate is low. I’m even willing to bet the crime rate in Kuwait is higher than the crime rate in the UAE even though they have alcohol.
Actually just found this website that pulls in crime rate numbers and compares them, the crime rate in the UAE is actually lower than Kuwait.
https://www.numbeo.com/crime/compare_countries_result.jsp?country1=Kuwait&country2=United+Arab+Emirates
It’s not about crime nor any thing scientific we just don’t like it and don’t want it and don’t want to see it in Kuwait or in any place because God said that. Please try to understand and respect.
Please use “I” instead of “We”. You are not our spokesperson.
His comment was literally about crime
The alcohol ban in Kuwait created worse kinds of crimes: smuggling, black markets, money laundering, toxic alcohol factories.
Enforcing the ban is also a drain on police and customs, since it diverts their attention from other more serious crimes.
But like you said alhamdullillah, at least we will all go to paradise.
Who’s ‘we’ and ‘all’? You are not going anywhere buddy :)
Alhamdolillah people have prescription drugs and illicit substances to turn to instead of some fermented bread juice