Joe & the Juice Now Open in Hessah District

Joe & The Juice is opening their new Hessah District location today. The branch is in the Hessah Hub area and features a large dine in space along with a drive thru. (Google Maps)

Hessah District is one of the hottest spots in Kuwait right now, and their location is right at the start of the district, making it easy to get to. I also like that this branch has a drive thru since I pass by the area after the gym, so I’ll definitely be using it to grab lunch on my way home.

This new location will also help speed up delivery to nearby neighborhoods. And if you want to pick up breakfast on your way to work, they open early at 6AM and close late at midnight.

To stay up to date on any new menu items or locations, head over to @joeandthejuicekuwait