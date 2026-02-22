Kuwait’s Ultimate Ramadan Dessert List 2026

A friend of mine created a really practical website that includes nearly all the Ramadan desserts available in Kuwait this year. The list was originally adapted from the 70MB PDF @vast.selecsh put together, which wouldn’t load properly on his phone. So with the help of AI, he converted the whole thing into an easy to navigate website where you can filter desserts by type, brand, and price.

To top it off, he’s also highlighting our Diwaniya’s dessert authority approved picks with a special “Saleh Approved” badge.

If you want to check it out, click here.