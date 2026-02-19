Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2026)

I’ve been publishing my annual Ramadan buffet list since 2013, which means I’ve built a pretty solid and interesting archive of pricing data over the years. Below is the list of Ramadan buffets, updated for 2026. The list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments, especially really cheap/affordable buffets.

If there has been an increase or decrease in price compared to the previous year then I’ve also highlighted that.

HOTELS

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD9.5

Telephone: 24590000

Arabella Hotel – Icon Rooftop Lounge

Buffet Price: KD18

Telephone: 22277744

Arabella Hotel – Envy Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD16

Telephone: 22277744

Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium

Buffet Price: KD17 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 22997000

Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD17

Telephone: 1848111

Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent

Buffet Price: KD28 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 22006000

Four Seasons – Li Beirut

Buffet Price: KD27 ( -1.000 )

Telephone: 22006000

Grand Hyatt – Miral

Buffet Price: KD22 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 22007698

Grand Majestic Hotel

Buffet Price: KD7.950 ( -0.050 )

Telephone: 22254700

Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues

Buffet Price: KD22 ( +2.000 )

Telephone: 22262000

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Majliss Tent

Buffet Price: KD28 ( +4.000 )

Telephone: 22269600

JW Marriott – Terrace Grill

Buffet Price: KD27

Telephone: 22063636

Kuwait Continental Hotel

Buffet Price: KD9.5 ( +1.550 )

Telephone: 22527300

Marina Hotel

Buffet Price: KD20 ( +3.000 )

Telephone: 22230030

Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD15

Telephone: 22050505

Montrose – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD14 ( -1.000 )

Telephone: 22055700

Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD18 ( +3.000 )

Telephone: 22253100

Park Inn by Radisson

Buffet Price: KD18

Telephone: 22068540

Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD19.5 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 25673000

Safir Hotel – Fintas

Buffet Price: KD16 ( +4.100 )

Telephone: 25455555

St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent

Buffet Price: KD30

Telephone: 22422055

Symphony Style Hotel

Buffet Price: KD15 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 25770000

SVN

Buffet Price: KD19

Telephone: 1876777

The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD24

Telephone: 25766666

Waldorf Astoria – Oxio

Buffet Price: KD29 ( +1.000 )

Telephone: 24774414

RESTAURANTS

Almayass

Buffet Price: KD12 ( +0.500 )

Telephone: 25761001

Assaha Lebanese Restaurant

Buffet Price: KD14 ( +1.250 )

Telephone: 22533377

Babel

Set Menu Price: KD14.950

Telephone: 22081111

Dar Hamad

Buffet Price: KD16

Telephone: 22275555

IKEA

Set Menu Price: KD2.95

Telephone: 1840408

Jihan Khanah

Buffet Price: KD10

Telephone: 1819991

Kuwait Towers

Buffet Price: KD13

Telephone: 24965500

Leila Min Lebnen

Set Menu Price: KD12 ( -3.000 )

Telephone: 22996414

Mughal Mahal – Hawally

Buffet Price: KD6.45 ( -1.000 )

Telephone: 22626782

Naranj

Buffet Price: KD12

Telephone: 22268666

Paul

Set Menu Price: KD12.5

Telephone: 22208204

Saraya Palace

Buffet Price: KD8

Telephone: 25712998

Vapiano

Set Menu Price: KD7.950

Telephone: 22597171

Villa Fayrouz

Buffet Price: KD12

Telephone: 22650052