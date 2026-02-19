Categories
Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2026)

I’ve been publishing my annual Ramadan buffet list since 2013, which means I’ve built a pretty solid and interesting archive of pricing data over the years. Below is the list of Ramadan buffets, updated for 2026. The list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments, especially really cheap/affordable buffets.

If there has been an increase or decrease in price compared to the previous year then I’ve also highlighted that.

HOTELS

Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD9.5
Telephone: 24590000

Arabella Hotel – Icon Rooftop Lounge
Buffet Price: KD18
Telephone: 22277744

Arabella Hotel – Envy Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22277744

Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium
Buffet Price: KD17 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22997000

Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD17
Telephone: 1848111

Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent
Buffet Price: KD28 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22006000

Four Seasons – Li Beirut
Buffet Price: KD27 (-1.000)
Telephone: 22006000

Grand Hyatt – Miral
Buffet Price: KD22 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22007698

Grand Majestic Hotel
Buffet Price: KD7.950 (-0.050)
Telephone: 22254700

Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues
Buffet Price: KD22 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22262000

Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Majliss Tent
Buffet Price: KD28 (+4.000)
Telephone: 22269600

JW Marriott – Terrace Grill
Buffet Price: KD27
Telephone: 22063636

Kuwait Continental Hotel
Buffet Price: KD9.5 (+1.550)
Telephone: 22527300

Marina Hotel
Buffet Price: KD20 (+3.000)
Telephone: 22230030

Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22050505

Montrose – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD14 (-1.000)
Telephone: 22055700

Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18 (+3.000)
Telephone: 22253100

Park Inn by Radisson
Buffet Price: KD18
Telephone: 22068540

Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD19.5 (+1.000)
Telephone: 25673000

Safir Hotel – Fintas
Buffet Price: KD16 (+4.100)
Telephone: 25455555

St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent
Buffet Price: KD30
Telephone: 22422055

Symphony Style Hotel
Buffet Price: KD15 (+1.000)
Telephone: 25770000

SVN
Buffet Price: KD19
Telephone: 1876777

The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD24
Telephone: 25766666

Waldorf Astoria – Oxio
Buffet Price: KD29 (+1.000)
Telephone: 24774414

RESTAURANTS

Almayass
Buffet Price: KD12 (+0.500)
Telephone: 25761001

Assaha Lebanese Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD14 (+1.250)
Telephone: 22533377

Babel
Set Menu Price: KD14.950
Telephone: 22081111

Dar Hamad
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22275555

IKEA
Set Menu Price: KD2.95
Telephone: 1840408

Jihan Khanah
Buffet Price: KD10
Telephone: 1819991

Kuwait Towers
Buffet Price: KD13
Telephone: 24965500

Leila Min Lebnen
Set Menu Price: KD12 (-3.000)
Telephone: 22996414

Mughal Mahal – Hawally
Buffet Price: KD6.45 (-1.000)
Telephone: 22626782

Naranj
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22268666

Paul
Set Menu Price: KD12.5
Telephone: 22208204

Saraya Palace
Buffet Price: KD8
Telephone: 25712998

Vapiano
Set Menu Price: KD7.950
Telephone: 22597171

Villa Fayrouz
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22650052

6 replies on “Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2026)”

What was the best Ramadan buffet you’ve had over the years? I had fond memories of Jungle Food Court having good buffets.

