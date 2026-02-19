Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2026)

I’ve been publishing my annual Ramadan buffet list since 2013, which means I’ve built a pretty solid and interesting archive of pricing data over the years. Below is the list of Ramadan buffets, updated for 2026. The list divided into two parts, hotels and restaurants. If I missed a place let me know in the comments, especially really cheap/affordable buffets.
If there has been an increase or decrease in price compared to the previous year then I’ve also highlighted that.
HOTELS
Al Jahra Copthorne Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD9.5
Telephone: 24590000
Arabella Hotel – Icon Rooftop Lounge
Buffet Price: KD18
Telephone: 22277744
Arabella Hotel – Envy Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22277744
Courtyard by Marriott – Atrium
Buffet Price: KD17 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22997000
Crowne Plaza – Al Ahmadi Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD17
Telephone: 1848111
Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent
Buffet Price: KD28 (+1.000)
Telephone: 22006000
Four Seasons – Li Beirut
Buffet Price: KD27 (-1.000)
Telephone: 22006000
Grand Hyatt – Miral
Buffet Price: KD22 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22007698
Grand Majestic Hotel
Buffet Price: KD7.950 (-0.050)
Telephone: 22254700
Hilton Garden Inn – The Avenues
Buffet Price: KD22 (+2.000)
Telephone: 22262000
Jumeirah Messilah Beach – Majliss Tent
Buffet Price: KD28 (+4.000)
Telephone: 22269600
JW Marriott – Terrace Grill
Buffet Price: KD27
Telephone: 22063636
Kuwait Continental Hotel
Buffet Price: KD9.5 (+1.550)
Telephone: 22527300
Marina Hotel
Buffet Price: KD20 (+3.000)
Telephone: 22230030
Millennium Hotel – Lamar International Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD15
Telephone: 22050505
Montrose – Free Zone – Bays Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD14 (-1.000)
Telephone: 22055700
Movenpick – Al Bida’a – Breeze Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD18 (+3.000)
Telephone: 22253100
Park Inn by Radisson
Buffet Price: KD18
Telephone: 22068540
Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD19.5 (+1.000)
Telephone: 25673000
Safir Hotel – Fintas
Buffet Price: KD16 (+4.100)
Telephone: 25455555
St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent
Buffet Price: KD30
Telephone: 22422055
Symphony Style Hotel
Buffet Price: KD15 (+1.000)
Telephone: 25770000
SVN
Buffet Price: KD19
Telephone: 1876777
The Regency Kuwait – Silk Road Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD24
Telephone: 25766666
Waldorf Astoria – Oxio
Buffet Price: KD29 (+1.000)
Telephone: 24774414
RESTAURANTS
Almayass
Buffet Price: KD12 (+0.500)
Telephone: 25761001
Assaha Lebanese Restaurant
Buffet Price: KD14 (+1.250)
Telephone: 22533377
Babel
Set Menu Price: KD14.950
Telephone: 22081111
Dar Hamad
Buffet Price: KD16
Telephone: 22275555
IKEA
Set Menu Price: KD2.95
Telephone: 1840408
Jihan Khanah
Buffet Price: KD10
Telephone: 1819991
Kuwait Towers
Buffet Price: KD13
Telephone: 24965500
Leila Min Lebnen
Set Menu Price: KD12 (-3.000)
Telephone: 22996414
Mughal Mahal – Hawally
Buffet Price: KD6.45 (-1.000)
Telephone: 22626782
Naranj
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22268666
Paul
Set Menu Price: KD12.5
Telephone: 22208204
Saraya Palace
Buffet Price: KD8
Telephone: 25712998
Vapiano
Set Menu Price: KD7.950
Telephone: 22597171
Villa Fayrouz
Buffet Price: KD12
Telephone: 22650052
6 replies on “Ramadan Buffets in Kuwait (2026)”
your efforts over the years have been appreciated. I always wait for you Ramdan Buffet upload :D. Thanks.
Thanks, I hate talking on the phone so this is one of my least favorite posts to do lol
I see some similarity here 😂
Whats HARAM are those prices
What was the best Ramadan buffet you’ve had over the years? I had fond memories of Jungle Food Court having good buffets.
I think it’s been 10 years or longer since I’ve been to buffet. Can’t remember the last time.