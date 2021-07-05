There is a cute little Filipino bakery down the street from where I live in Salmiya called Lailas Bakery. It’s a tiny place but they carry a good variety of Filipino baked goods including Cassava Cake, Chicken Asado, Ube Cheese Rolls, Putok, Ensaymada’s and a bunch of other things I also have no idea what they are. But there are two things I’ve had from there which were delicious, Pandesal which is Filipino bread rolls, and Spanish Bread which is bread that has a sweet, buttery paste in the center.

So if like me you love carbs and want to try something different, pass by and pick up something. Their instagram is @lailas_bakery55080728 and here is their location on Google Maps.