There is a cute little Filipino bakery down the street from where I live in Salmiya called Lailas Bakery. It’s a tiny place but they carry a good variety of Filipino baked goods including Cassava Cake, Chicken Asado, Ube Cheese Rolls, Putok, Ensaymada’s and a bunch of other things I also have no idea what they are. But there are two things I’ve had from there which were delicious, Pandesal which is Filipino bread rolls, and Spanish Bread which is bread that has a sweet, buttery paste in the center.
So if like me you love carbs and want to try something different, pass by and pick up something. Their instagram is @lailas_bakery55080728 and here is their location on Google Maps.
Pandesal is the Filipino’s ultimate bread. Usually eaten for breakfast but I eat it atnanytime of the day even as midnight snack. Best eaten freshly baked out of the oven, cut half-way open in the middle and lathered with butter or cream cheese with hot coffee on the side. Sarap!
Oh perfect that’s exactly how I had them, for breakfast with butter. They were freshly baked as well so still warm!
Love Filipino bakeries. There’s another really good one run by a lovely grandmother opposite Waleed’s Filipino store down the road from Kalha and Noodles.
Just like rice, bread is a staple food for Filipinos most especially the Pandesal which is a runaway winner for quick breakfast. Pandesal is best paired with coffee… With or without any spread… it is delicious and we will always crave for it….
In Salmiya, my favourite pandesal came from Nature’s Taste Bakery in Block 9. The best for me so far…
Block 9? Let me google it cuz I live in Block 9 but don’t recall seeing Natures Taste
update: it’s a 7min walk from my place https://goo.gl/maps/ZpYgX3BZgLWSbtaa8
It’s amazing! I love it so much.
The ensaymadas there are to die for so is the pandesal.