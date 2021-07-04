Google Hottest Country in the World Post by Mark The weather is great! Related Mark2021-07-04T13:09:19+03:00Jul 4, 2021|7 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 7 Comments Kuwait July 4, 2021 at 1:35 pm - Reply 🥶 Frozen Khaled July 4, 2021 at 2:13 pm - Reply Whaat? Has it been hot lately? vampire July 4, 2021 at 2:27 pm - Reply Shitting is not permitted from 9am to 9pm hussain July 4, 2021 at 2:42 pm - Reply The Weather is great :D :D bruh July 4, 2021 at 4:17 pm - Reply Apparently, Jahra recorded 53.5 degrees yesterday! https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/kuwait/northern-kuwaiti-city-of-al-jahra-records-temperature-of-535c-1.80401827 Hassan July 4, 2021 at 4:21 pm - Reply I was one step away from filing report to deport you for complaining about the weather but thankfully you didn’t so you are safe. For now. Yes our weather is great and we have AC everywhere Calvin July 4, 2021 at 4:40 pm - Reply https://www.reddit.com/r/worldnews/comments/od7xsy/kuwait_registers_highest_temperature_on_earth_for/ lol the comments on this Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
🥶
Whaat? Has it been hot lately?
Shitting is not permitted from 9am to 9pm
The Weather is great :D :D
Apparently, Jahra recorded 53.5 degrees yesterday!
https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/kuwait/northern-kuwaiti-city-of-al-jahra-records-temperature-of-535c-1.80401827
I was one step away from filing report to deport you for complaining about the weather but thankfully you didn’t so you are safe. For now. Yes our weather is great and we have AC everywhere
https://www.reddit.com/r/worldnews/comments/od7xsy/kuwait_registers_highest_temperature_on_earth_for/
lol the comments on this