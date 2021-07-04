Other than the Suzuki Jimny from a couple of years ago, I can’t really think of any other car in recent history that interested so many people. The hype and demand around the new Landcruiser is so huge that there were people selling their spots on the waiting list for up to 2,500KD! Last Wednesday I picked up a brand new Landcruiser to review, and after spending 24 hours with it I have mixed feelings about it. People really do love this car though, I don’t think I’ve gotten so much attention on the road or interest in a review car as much as I got with this Landcruiser. Since you guys left a lot of questions under my what do you want to know post, this review is going to be a combination of my opinion on the car as well as answers to all your questions.
The first thing I need to discuss is the looks of the new Landcruiser which I’m not a fan of yet. I kinda like the front of the car which now has a huge grill, but not a big fan of the side profile or the rear of the car yet. I think the wheels look too small in proportion to the car and I think the rear quarter window gives it a minivan feel. The rear of the car is also fairly boring, but so was the last generation so at least that’s consistent. I remember not being a fan of the last Landcruiser when it came out either. Sometimes it takes a bit of time for new designs to grow on you and I’m expecting the same with this new Landcruiser as well.
I had the fully loaded GX-R model which comes with a leather interior, electronic ventilated seats, a large 12.3″ center display and some safety features like lane assist, radar cruise control and collision detection. The Landcruiser finally has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built-in which is great but also expected. Their digital side is still lagging behind the rest of the market. For example, we now have this gorgeous new super-large screen in the center console, but I still can’t control any of the car settings on it. If I want to change the settings for lane assist, or reset the tire pressures, adjust the sensitivity for collision detection or any other settings related to the actual car, I need to use the tiny black and white screen in the center of the gauge cluster. The only thing I can control with the large screen in the center console is the media center and climate control, that’s it. I don’t understand why there are two different systems in the car, I should be able to change all the settings from the main screen like in other cars. The technology side of the car makes it feel dated. Everything new on the new car should have already been on the last generation of the Landcruiser, but Toyota has always been like this. They’re one step behind in technology because they go for reliability and simplicity over having all the latest gizmos, and I think the majority of the people prefer that.
What are the differences between GX-R vs VX-R?
The model I drove was the fully loaded GX-R, but the VX-R is actually the top-of-the-line model and costs around 4,500KD more. The main differences between the two are the fact the VX-R uses better quality leather, has electronic suspension, 4 cameras vs just 1, electronically foldable third-row seats, memory seats in the front, front and rear locking diffs, blind-spot monitor, and a tailgate that opens by waving your foot.
How’s the handling and ride quality?
The first day I found the car too soft but that’s how Toyota’s generally are. My FJ Cruiser had soft suspension and one of the first things I did was replace them with stiffer ones. The soft suspension gives the car a soft ride but also makes the car feel heavier since there is a lot more sway on breaking and turning. When I drove the car the second day I enjoyed the ride a lot more since I was used to it by then. It’s comfortable, it’s quiet and definitely a car I wouldn’t mind taking a long trip in.
How is the AC?
I had the car parked under direct sunlight for 5 hours and it took less than 10 minutes of blasting all the AC’s on max for the car to turn into a freezer. So it’s great like it always is on Toyotas.
How is the entertainment system and JBL speakers?
As I mentioned, it has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Oddly you can’t have them occupy the full center screen, parts of the screen always has to show the climate controls. The speakers were fine, loud with boomy bass, they’re good enough for 99% of the buyers. There were a lot of USB-C and USB-A ports scattered around the car plus a wireless charging pad in the center console near the gear shift. There was also a home power socket in the trunk.
How did the 10-speed gearbox feel like?
Not that great actually. The gearbox never seemed to be in the right gear and shifting in the 1st and 2nd gear was always rough. Even putting the car in sport mode didn’t help much.
Can the car handle Kuwait roads?
I think Toyota has proven themselves over the decades that all their cars can handle the Kuwaiti climate and roads with no issues. One of the reasons the Landcruiser is so popular is because of how reliable they are and I don’t expect the new ones to be any different.
Is the steering wheel still heavy?
I haven’t driven the previous generation to compare, but I had two friends who own Landcruisers test drive the car and both said the new Landcruiser is an improvement over the previous one in every way. The steering is lighter, the car feels faster, the brakes better and the overall ride smoother.
What do you think about the price, is it worth it?
This is a difficult one to answer, personally, I think the new Landcruisers are too expensive. The model I drove costs 24,250KD after discount. I think if you’re paying over 20,000KD for a car you’re buying a premium or luxury brand but Toyota isn’t that. It’s a reliable brand that’s meant to be accessible to everyone and I don’t think thats the case with the Landcruiser. With every new generation of Landcruisers, the price has gone up and I think paying nearly 30,000KD for a Landcruiser is just too much.
Is the GR Sport edition getting released in Kuwait?
Yes, it’s coming and the price is around 28,000KD.
Obviously love or hate the new Landcruiser, there is no denying the fact that we all know they’re going to be extremely reliable and popular. I was at a traffic light on Wednesday in the Landcruiser and I looked around me and I was surrounded by 4 other white Landcruisers, one in front of me, two on my left and one behind me. People love them for good reason and anyone with a Landcruiser is going to feel right at home in the new one. If I forgot to answer any of your questions or if you have any more, let me know in the comment. For more details info on the car including the specs and features of the different models, check out the Landcruiser page on toyota.com.kw
Great review!
Fuel economy? :)
Also is the engine now the same for the gxr and vxr? A turbo v6 I’m assuming..?
Yup same engine across the line. No idea on fuel economy but I’d assume better than the last gen. Fuel economy isn’t something I care much about living in Kuwait 😅
If you had a choice to choose between Nissan Patrol and the Land Cruiser, which one will you choose?
Landcruiser for sure, thats an easy one. I have a friend with the new Patrol who’s gonna read this now and message me to tell me I have no taste. I had him take out the Landcruiser and he hated it compared to his Patrol but I think the Landcruiser looks better and also has a better interior. Plus Alsayer are just the best. I’ve had my FJ now for 11 years, I love it and servicing it at the dealer is super easy and prices very reasonable.
Hyundai Palisade > Toyota Land Cruiser
But the Palisade and Telluride are both smaller than the Land Cruiser.
Tech and feature wise they are excellent though.
That is a valid point, but there is something very strange between them
Although the Land Cruiser is a much bigger SUV, the Telluride and Palisade are much more spacious from the inside, I’m not sure how that is
Also, both have amazing prices for the top of the line models
You are correct about the space – I believe the Landcruiser is a bit wider and taller, but the space between the seats is more in the Telluride.
tbh I have been eyeing the Telluride / Palisade for the past few months – they are just ridiculously specced right now.
To me it seems outdated for a brand-new model, look at the gauge cluster. Yes Mercedes has a g wagon with classic styling but the interior looks modern and it isn’t even their flagship (GLS). The defender, bronco, hummer are all getting fantastic reviews for their modern take on a classic. This feels like a lazy refresh with a new powertrain. Toyota must be shifting their R&D towards electrification which honestly makes sense.
Toyota and Lexus have become stuck up
They rely on their reputations to continue creating outdated looking cars (except the Lexus LC, that car is gorgeous), because they know no matter what, people will keep buying
But the Koreans have definitely caught up them, and at teams, even exceed them in the design and tech space
It is such a shame
I think I like all the Lexus SUV’s, the NX, RX and LX plus the LC of course. The Lexus design language has gotten more exciting. My biggest issue with Lexus has always been their media system which was the worst of any brand on the market. They DESPERATELY need to CarPlay EVERYTHING.
Two typos on my post: caught up to them*, and at times*
The exterior is fine, I think they look good. But the interior man, the interior sucks. Cheap plastics all around, and the infotainment center is so bad like you said
“The model I drove costs 24,250KD after discount. I think if you’re paying over 20,000KD for a car you’re buying a premium or luxury brand but Toyota isn’t that.”
…and Rolex Submariner was a divers’ tool until people started calling it ‘luxury’ because of its price. with LC you’re paying for functionality and quality not ‘luxury’.
People didn’t start calling Rolex “luxury” because of the price. You don’t just increase the price of something and say ok we’re now a luxury brand. If you read up on the Rolex history you’ll get a better idea on what it took for them to get where they are today. Rolex also don’t have watches starting from 200KD. Toyota still sell very affordable cars and aren’t trying to position themselves as a luxury brand, they have Lexus for that.
How’s the fuel efficiency of the truck? what’s the mpg you got?
I didn’t care to check since fuel is cheap here and so not something I keep an eye out for
Scary to think what the next gen Lexus LX is going to cost.
Also, I read they plan to keep the 5.7L V8 on the LC300 and only the smaller V8 is being replaced by the Twin Turbo V6.
Lot of buyers not gonna be happy when they hear 6 cylinders.
All cars have 2 console settings/ screens also the same with the Landcruiser. Having two consoles or controls is more of a safety issue than being hi tech. The reason why only you can adjust the car settings is a regulation as they do not want the passenger or any kids mingling with such buttons which can affect the vehicle.
Sorry but what you just said isn’t true. All the cars don’t have two different console settings, maybe years ago but not the current generations of Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Genesis, Porsche and VW. Just watch any review video and they’ll take you through the settings.
Not only that but how is changing the duration the light stays on after locking the car a safety issue? Or the option to check tire pressures?
So no, all cars don’t do this.