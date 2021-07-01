If you’ve ever had a kebab sandwich at one of those shawerma places in Bneid Al Gar then you’re gonna appreciate Raju & Sons which based of the same idea just elevated using better ingredients.

The small restaurant is located in Shuwaikh and is really small, but they have car service which is what I wanted. The menu is composed of 5 different kebab sandwiches, 4 of which are meat and the 5th being chicken. The difference between the various meat options isn’t much, it’s either you want it spicy or not and you either want it with round potatoes or not. I was with a friend so we ordered two spicy kebabs with round potatoes, two normal kebabs, round potatoes on the side to share, and one soft drink. The total came out to KD3.900 (their sandwiches range from 500 to 700 fils).

The round potatos were incredibly crispy, I have no idea how they managed to get them so crispy but I loved them and they’re a more exciting alternative to the usual french fries. The sandwiches were also delicious, I had mine without veggies and the spicy sauce wasn’t that spicy, kinda how the spicy sandwich at Shakir isn’t spicy just more flavorful than the regular tahina sauce. So even if you’re not into spicy that’s the one I would recommend you getting.

Overall I liked it, it wasn’t heavy, it tasted great, it’s reasonably priced and I’d definitely go back. If you want to check the place out, here is the Google Maps link. They’re also only Instagram @rajuandsons_