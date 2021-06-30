I’ve got the all-new redesigned Toyota Landcruiser for the next 24 hours, what do you want to know about it, let me know in the comments.
Looks a lot like the Ford Flex in this photo.
Lool 100% agree
lane keeping assist, camera quality, drivability, fun factor and AC
I’m currently trying to figure out how to turn off lane keeping assist off! When I’m trying to change lanes it’s thinking I’m drifting off so it changes the steering for me back to my lane
How would you rate it in regards to kuwait roads? Is it going to survive our damaged roads?
How are the sensors? Especially when parking in a tight spot. You know when people magically turn one lane into three lanes in some roads? How much did the sensors help?
How is the entertainment system?
Damaged roads fixed
All I can see is the A-Team van in the background <3
Was hoping someone would notice that 😁
Hahha dayum!! Nice catch
In comparison to the new nissan patrol, how would you rate or review the land ?
Is it worth the crazy price tag given the starting prices are super expensive
How does the ride feel?
How much body roll does it have when turning?
Quality of the JBL speakers?
Have you tried Connecting apple car play? It didn’t work with me.
Does it feel heavy, as in engine barely carrying the car?
Ac noise?
Road noise?
CarPlay worked, I just plugged it into the USB port and it popped up. Ill have a better idea on the handling and body roll closer to the end of the day.
Please check how stiff and heavy the steering wheel is.. I really hope they fixed it.
Very fordish and looks a lot less muscular