Around two years ago, Kuwait Airways retired its last 747 from its fleet. They had operated five Boeing 747s over its entire history so what happened to them, and where are they today?
I’m not going to spoil it but you can check out this interesting and short article on Simple Flying in which they looked for and found the planes today. Five 747s with five different stories, here is the Link.
9K-ADE, the last 747 sold, you can actually buy parts of that plane from http://www.aels.nl (as mentioned in the article)
Actually, the account @Army.life.kw on Instagram has bought airplane skin from that 747, and is selling it as keychains (its really well done)
