Even though I’m fully vaccinated it’s still taking me time to get back to old pre-corona habits. For example, it’s now been over a year since I last pressed an elevator button with my bare fingers. I told a friend the first thing I would do after getting vaccinated is press an elevator button and then lick my finger, but months after getting vaccinated I still can’t bring myself to press a button with my bare fingers let alone lick it after.

On the other hand, I’m getting used to going out and trying new places again so I’ll be going back to posting reviews soon like the good old days. Last week though three new places opened up (or reopened in one case):

Milk Bun

A new burger place opened up in the new 360 Mall extension brought to you by the same team behind Burger Boutique, Cocoa Room, and White Robata. The place looks really cool so check them out on Instagram @lovemilkbun

San Ristorante

Not a new concept since they opened a few months before the pandemic in Shaab, but last week they opened a new location in Avenues near Arabica. This means their Shaab location should hopefully be less busy now. So if you’re craving Italian food and haven’t tried them yet, make sure you visit their beautiful Shaab location. Their Instagram is @san.ristorante

Love Bird

Finally, last week the fried chicken concept Love Bird reopened. They had closed down for renovations and reopend last week with a funky new shop sign as well as an updated and larger menu. Sadly they’ve changed their fries which were THE BEST. Check them out on Instagram @thereallovebird