Even though I’m fully vaccinated it’s still taking me time to get back to old pre-corona habits. For example, it’s now been over a year since I last pressed an elevator button with my bare fingers. I told a friend the first thing I would do after getting vaccinated is press an elevator button and then lick my finger, but months after getting vaccinated I still can’t bring myself to press a button with my bare fingers let alone lick it after.
On the other hand, I’m getting used to going out and trying new places again so I’ll be going back to posting reviews soon like the good old days. Last week though three new places opened up (or reopened in one case):
Milk Bun
A new burger place opened up in the new 360 Mall extension brought to you by the same team behind Burger Boutique, Cocoa Room, and White Robata. The place looks really cool so check them out on Instagram @lovemilkbun
San Ristorante
Not a new concept since they opened a few months before the pandemic in Shaab, but last week they opened a new location in Avenues near Arabica. This means their Shaab location should hopefully be less busy now. So if you’re craving Italian food and haven’t tried them yet, make sure you visit their beautiful Shaab location. Their Instagram is @san.ristorante
Love Bird
Finally, last week the fried chicken concept Love Bird reopened. They had closed down for renovations and reopend last week with a funky new shop sign as well as an updated and larger menu. Sadly they’ve changed their fries which were THE BEST. Check them out on Instagram @thereallovebird
Milkbun, We had a very shaky table on like the 3rd day of opening, Very complex and time consuming ordering system inspired by Talabat, your seated in the restaurant but have to order from your phone physically then to modify your food you need to go to the comments section and type your life away! so what’s the point of going to a restaurant? might as well stay home and order your food, then you can’t add lettuce or tomato on a cheese burger, and there is no classic burger with a single bun, its just a double classic beef burger with out the patty removal option.
Half way through my order for 3 people I was bubbling in frustration then I started with how do I remove the mustard to the waitress? she was like we will go to the comments and do it there, Imagine typing every detail you and your buddies want in the comments section?!?!?!?!?!? so I was like this place sucks in my mind, so we all got up and walked away in laughter ??????
lolololololol
Haven’t gone there but any place dousing the fries in some weird hot pink sauce gets a hard pass from me.
Ugh same here but it’s all the rage now. Everything is drenched in some godawful sauce. And every burger joint has a “signature sauce” which is usually a combination of ketchup, mayonnaise and like I dunno, salt?
I found the ordering system quick and simple, each person scanned the table and placed their own order. We were done in less than a minute from sitting down. We recieved our food moments later and the burgers were incredible.