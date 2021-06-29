This has to be the most bizarre story to come out so far this year. I first heard about it a couple of days ago but then yesterday Associated Press published the story and so got picked up by the international media.
An Egyptian expat posted a video on TikTok during the dust storm last week complaining about the weather. That video caused him to get arrested and legal action will be taken against him. Arrested over a video complaining about the dust storm!
I just watched the video and can’t figure out what in it would cause him to get arrested. There isn’t anything in the video that should get him in trouble, the worst thing the guy said is that it was a shitty morning. I’m not gonna embed the video here because I don’t know anymore what can get someone arrested or deported, but here is a link to it, it’s still up on his TikTok account @ahmed_krombo. The guy seems like a chill dude based on his tiktok videos so whats going on? Why all this drama? I’m so confused.
Guess for using a phone while driving, especially in poor visibility.
MOI called it an “offensive clip”, no mention of using phone while driving. Also, that would be a fine worst-case and wouldn’t require an arrest nor a tweet about it. https://twitter.com/Moi_kuw/status/1409131385353392131
I heard he got deported as well
Debatable in context, there was a similar direct comment against the unfairness of travel ban between expats and citizens by a spanish (?) Lady.
We did not see or hear any action taken against her.
Race perhaps??? Its sad to see different yard sticks for different people.
Citizen who are vaccinated can travel to destinations mentioned but an expat cannot travel to the same destination and return.
And the delta variant has hit Kuwait because a parcel brought it down! Common !! If it was an expat who had contracted it, they would even have mentioned the genome mapping of the concerned expat and not some random parcel !!
aaaand BBC and WAPO etc have all picked up the story already. how cringeworthy and embarrassing. Definitely the wrong kind of fame
BBC News – Kuwait arrests man who posted TikTok weather rant
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-57644842
What a lovely country.
Yes. I find it terrible when people live in Kuwait and compare a good day by saying ohh it feels Iike I’m in Turkey. What the hell are you talking about? Kuwait is Kuwait not Turkey and making cheap weather comparisons is ridiculous. Similar to this douche who thought it would be entertaining to complain about dust in the air. It’s a beautiful desert country ofcourse there will be dust in the air a few days a year. Deport? I think they should go to Egypt and disgrace him there for being an idiot. He will stand in Cairo and say oh today feels like I’m in London. What??LMAO
i think you need to chill… the guy was just posting an update on his tiktok about the weather. No big of a deal in it bro.
I find people like you terrible. The weather was shitty like it or not and it doesn’t matter if its Kuwait, doesn’t matter if its a desert. No need for drama. Imagine you’re in London for vacation and you post a tiktok complaining about the rain and then get deported back to Kuwait because of your tiktok video. Ridiculous.
Could agree more. He is terrible (and that’s being very polite about it). Also the weather was objectively shitty, it was one of the worst dust storms in memory. When I was in Toronto as a student I complained all the time about the shitty winters (Canadian winters are objectively shitty). Only difference is I didn’t get deported. What a crock of shit.
+1
Dude take a chill pill and calm the fuck down..
You must be extremely fragile if one guy talking about the weather has upset you this bad.
You should stay off the internet for a good long while if that’s the case.
This isn’t about the weather and your comment is in poor taste.
Maybe focus on the things you like about your country instead of getting triggered over comments about the weather.
While the reasons why are many and have been piling up for ages, particularly since the onset of COVID Kuwait is not inclined to deal easily with Egyptians when their goal is to begin reducing their numbers…a move which has overwhelming support from Kuwaiti citizens. It probably isn’t the time to be acting out in any way in Kuwait if you are Egyptian, or really any expat who isn’t providing some important function here. Hope he enjoyed his little Tik tok fame moment. Tik Tok antics are going to get a lot of people sent home for being silly.
Also – this is Kuwait…where you can get deported for giving someone the “finger”….get fined thousands of dollars for just mentioning someone’s name/misbehavior on Twitter, or posting a candid shot of someone on IG, are we feeling that comfortable to do whatever on Tik tok ? Seems irresponsible to me, particularly if your livelihood depends on you working in Kuwait. It’s not Europe or the USA, people are getting way too comfortable.
Let’s say everything you said is true, this was a tiktok video complaining about the dust storm, not a sex tape
Imagine that! People are getting comfortable. What a horrific thing. People have to be uncomfortable here.
The thought alone is absurd! A person ranting about the weather got arrested and possibly deported? What kind of logic at work here?
However, when I watched the linked clip, it got me thinking it could related to the fact that the tone indicated/implied it was the country’s fault by saying, “Tammam ya Kuwait! Tammam ya Kuwait! Sabah el 💩”.
It left me shaking my head at both parties… Plus, something doesn’t add up here.
Kuwait hard stuck on “if you don’t like it get out of here” mentality regarding expats.
No soup for you!
Yellow smile, sand in my mouth and eyes. “Yo weather is great. Everything is fine.” :) :)
This is really stupid and messed up.
My feeling is this have very little to do with the weather and more to do with the “shitty morning” comment at the end. The fact is that the word for ‘morning’ and the name of the ruling family are the same in Arabic, I can see this easily being taken out of context.
Ohhhhhhhhhhhh thats maybe why, would explain all the drama
Ah. That seems very likely.
Never knew Vivek Oberoi lived in Kuwait
probably just far away from BHAI. Also, your comment made my day. hahaha
Got deported already 😁 sabah el 3asal ya kuwait 😘😍 best weather.. Heaven on earth almighty
Are people seriously defending that weather clip? Did y’all not hear his tone/delivery? He made it sound like the country, not people, but this land itself had it out for him and he shat on it with his idiotic comment. If my tone sounded as aggressive as that while delivering a joke, I’d apologize instantly and try to explain things. This guy posted a clip that he could’ve instantly deleted or not uploaded in the first place had he listened to his delivery of that sentence.
Most who heard that clip made it into an issue cuz it warranted it. We have numerous people complaining about the weather on a daily basis on virtually every platform without issue. This guy’s sense of humor and delivery landed flat and was offensive regardless of how you see it. It might get lost in translation to non-Arabic speakers, but most who speak the language could understand the issue.
Tone/delivery? Out of 10 people, 6 or more would find it funny or sarcastic, 3 would find it lame, and 1 would find it aggressive. But its a video complaining about the weather, so even if it was aggressive, so what? So what? Forget about any free speech if you can’t even complain about the weather, sarcastically, aggressively or whatever.
You call people out on made up stats and here you are doing it. Many people constantly complain about Kuwait’s weather without issue, as I’ve mentioned. This guy was rude about it towards the country. He’s aggressiveness, purely from that clip, was toward Kuwait. There’s not much to it, as is evident by the official MOI Statement. He could’ve realized it after hearing his delivery, but it didn’t bother him I guess. People took offence. Aren’t we supposed to be nice towards each other and respectful of their countries? I’d never travel to a country, post a clip of me shitting on it and expect no backlash. Being an ass isn’t Freedom of Speech in Kuwait.
This is just another case of “Play Stupid Games Win Stupid Prizes”. He could’ve gotten away with it had not many people brought attention to it or the whims of officials. At the end of the day, it takes 1 official complaint by anyone in the country to the proper authorities to get things in motion when it comes to these kind of “games”. And don’t give me the whole “but others are doing it / doing worse without punishment”. That’s a whole different matter that people frustratingly deal with often. After all, two wrongs don’t make a right.
My stats was in response to your made-up one:
“Most who heard that clip made it into an issue”
Where did you get most from? If you’re making up stats so am I. The guy was complaining about the weather, don’t blow things out of proportion and stop getting upset over random shit. The weather sucked last week, deal with it.
Mate, you’re the one getting upset. Sure, I should’ve used the word “some” which is more appropriate but ffs, get a grip and be polite. You deal with the fact that SOME people took issue and he got punished for it. There is no discussion to be had with your passive aggressiveness. Have a nice day!
@Mass Have a dusty day, every day.
Real mature. Don’t you have an original thought to add other than seeking attention? Maybe I’m asking too much from a kid.
hahaha !
There is literally nothing wrong with his tone/delivery
Are you seriously saying that the punishment fits the crime here? THERE WAS NO CRIME ANYWAY
First of all, his tone is clearly offensive to some, me included. Second of all, I never commented on the type of punishment he received, especially when I couldn’t find an official source for what happened to the guy, other than the initial MOI statement. For all I know, the guy was let go (doubtful but, nothing official yet that I could find). Lastly, the crime was offending the country which, last I checked, was punishable by law.
If a judge/the authorities decide he did nothing wrong, then no harm done. Until then, why are people jumping to conclusions? In my opinion, it was offending. Do we have a ruling yet? No. If he gets away with it, good for him. It won’t change my mind in regards to that clip nor will it keep me up at night. Let the authorities deal with it and then complain if the judgment doesn’t fit the crime.
By this logic, why didn’t that person who posted the cat killing video get deported too?
I believe I’ve answered your question to some degree in my reply to Mark. But I’d like to add that I’m not aware of the situation you mentioned so, I’m not comfortable commenting about something I haven’t watched. It sound awful as F* but I honestly have no clue what video you’re talking about.
It happened three months ago, and Mark posted about it, https://248am.com/mark/animals/cats-protection/#comments
That’s…what the hell?! Just looked at MOI’s response from the linked tweet and it didn’t indicate anything about deportation or the type of punishment. It only says he got caught and the case against him is being worked on by the appropriate authorities (Court case I’m guessing). As such, your initial comment has no bearing on what I wrote, no offence. Both the weather and cat guys got caught and got/are going to be punished for what they did going by the official statements.
If the cat guy was Kuwaiti, then he’ll be punished here and not deported.
Does this offensive language warrant reporting him followed by arrest and deportation? Why can’t we just say “what an asshole” and move on with our lives?
Please read my comment to Rager above. I covered your questions in length.
I read it and I take your points but my question remains: why report him in the first place?
Quoting myself again:
“This is just another case of “Play Stupid Games Win Stupid Prizes”. He could’ve gotten away with it had not many people brought attention to it or the whims of officials. At the end of the day, it takes 1 official complaint by anyone in the country to the proper authorities to get things in motion when it comes to these kind of “games”.”
As you can see, it can be for a number of reasons. The fact of the matter is, we don’t have the facts. The only undeniable facts here, are the clip he uploaded an MOIs tweet. My first impression of the guy from that one clip was “he went too far”. Would I go as far as to report him? Not really. Would I be surprised if he got backlash that would escalate to the authorities? Again, not really.
The only thing that surprised me was the people defending him and not willing to see why some got offended, and are trying to turn it into a humans rights issue. He put himself in this mess, let him deal with it. You want to sympathize with him, feel free to do so but, don’t shit on others who got offended, and take the opportunity to see where they’re coming from.
Freedom of Speech/Expression in Kuwait is a right to every person (not just Kuwaitis) as long as it conforms to the laws set by the country. I took his outburst as if he was shitting on the country. Clearly others did, and some thought it warranted reporting him. People jumping the gun on what happened to the guy without an official source (provide one please if it exists).
There was a case of an Egyptian who was arrested under the same pretenses. If I remember correctly, it took several months or even a year for a ruling to come out. Jail plus deportation after the end of his sentence. I’m not saying that’s what’s gonna happen here. Let’s not jump the gun yet is all. Let me end it by repeating another thing I said: For all we know, he might’ve been let go.