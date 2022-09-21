Wooden Bakery is one of the most popular bakeries in Lebanon and they’ve just opened up their first location in Kuwait. It’s a small store in Bustan Mall next to Fanar in Salmiya, but they had a nice variety of Lebanese breads and biscuits including kaak termisyeh which is Lebanese dried bread that goes perfectly with tea.

They also bake fresh fatayer and a small seating area inside the mall in case you want to sit and eat. They’re open from 7AM to 11PM and here is their location on Google Maps.