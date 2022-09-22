The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Breaking News in Yuba County (5.8)
Don’t Worry Darling (N/A)
Medieval (6.5)
Smile (N/A)
Other Movies Showing:
Beast (7.7)
Bullet Train (7.5)
DC League of Super-Pets (7.9)
Dead Zone (3.8)
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (6.3)
Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)
See How They Run (6.8)
Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (4.7)
The Invitation (5.4)
The Ogglies (5.1)
Ticket to Paradise (6.3)
Classic Movies Showing:
Avatar – 2009 (7.8)
JAWS – 1975 (8.1)
Shrek – 2001 (7.9)
The Dark Knight – 2008 (9.0)
The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing:
Antarctica
Ocean Odyssey
Wings Over Water 3D
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Movie recommendations:
1. Decision To Leave (2022)
I didn’t know about this movie and that was a nice surprise as Park Chan-wook is my favourite korean director.
2. Let The Right One In (2008)
Showtime is making a show based on it and looks promising https://youtu.be/cQBVE08gb1g