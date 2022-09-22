A bit of a slow weekend but as usual, if I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:

Thursday

IFK Cinema Night: Le Trou

JACC: The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Friday

Talabat Padel Tour

THRF X FREELANCE HOTTIE

JACC: The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Trashtag Beach Cleanup

Saturday

Born Primitive Rodent Trail Series: Beach Run

Miseen Scene Club: The Gold Rush – 1925

JACC: The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Art N Dine: The Three Sisters

Cooking Class: Oyakodon & Karaage

THRF X FREELANCE HOTTIE

WBC Muay Thai Fights

Activities

Ascend Rock Climbing

Cable Park

Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club

Indoor Karting

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Try Windsurfing

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum

Tareq Rajab Museum

Exhibitions

Exhibition: Matter of Material – Sculptures from CAP Collection.

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

To Hug by Rita Hassouany