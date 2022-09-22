A bit of a slow weekend but as usual, if I missed anything, please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
IFK Cinema Night: Le Trou
JACC: The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Friday
Talabat Padel Tour
THRF X FREELANCE HOTTIE
JACC: The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Trashtag Beach Cleanup
Saturday
Born Primitive Rodent Trail Series: Beach Run
Miseen Scene Club: The Gold Rush – 1925
JACC: The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Art N Dine: The Three Sisters
Cooking Class: Oyakodon & Karaage
THRF X FREELANCE HOTTIE
WBC Muay Thai Fights
Activities
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions
Exhibition: Matter of Material – Sculptures from CAP Collection.
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
To Hug by Rita Hassouany
