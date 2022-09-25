A whale shark is currently lost and stranded inside one of the lagoons in Khiran. Whale Sharks are slow-moving filter-feeding sharks and feed almost exclusively on plankton and small fishes, and so pose no threat to humans. They’ve been seen a number of times before in Kuwait. Back in 2009 a whale shark got stranded in Marina Crescent and divers managed to free it again. In 2006 though the whale shark didn’t get as lucky when it got stranded in Khiran and ended up dying.

تواجد سعادة الشيخ #عبدالله_الاحمد الحمود الصباح مدير عام #الهيئة_العامة_للبيئة ورئيس مجلس الادارة في منطقة صباح الاحمد البحرية لطمأنه رواد البحر والشاليهات من القرش الحوتي المتواجد بالمنطقة حيث ان هذا النوع من اسماك القرش يعتمد على العوالق النباتية في غذائه كما يقوم بفلتره الماء pic.twitter.com/U7ATmqGgUd — الهيئة العامة للبيئة (@EPA_KW) September 24, 2022

Based on the videos and information circulating, some boats were trying to chase the shark out and ended up running over it and cutting off one of its fins. The EPA had to issue a message to the public to explain that whale sharks are harmless and basically not to attack it.

A couple of years ago a whale shark got stuck inside a lagoon in Abu Dhabi and was freed in a dramatic rescue operation. You can watch that rescue in the video above.