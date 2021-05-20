I don’t recall this place at all and only found out about it recently. It was owned by Mahmoud Alghanim, the same person behind Pizza Italia and Prego and I believe it opened towards the end of the 80s or early 90s. It was located right next to the Kuwait Towers which is why I find it odd that I don’t remember it.
I have been there.
Wow brings back memories. Great Food.
My Indian neighbours invited my family for their sons Christening
It was my no 1 restaurant, you feel like Maharaja, i remember they have sweet on top Gold foil.
I’m sad they close it :(
Yes I remember those sweets too… they were like pancakes or something… and as a kid I was so fascinated. We would go there after a picnic or a swim in near the Kuwait Towers. Just amazing memories.
I’ve never heard of this place either. I thought this had something to do with Mughal Mahal
I remember this place on Gulf Road near Kwt Towers. It was the place to go for our family on special occasions…The waiters were all dressed up and the ambience was very Royal..loved their food .
How can we bring back the good old Kuwait?
I know a friend James Rao who managed this place for Mahmoud Alghanim and is presently running a take away restaurant called ‘indigo’ at Shaab. I have never been at Maharaja Palace, but my friend always speaks highly of Mahmoud. I suggest you should also try ‘Indigo’s food by calling +965 96629662 (James Rao) whose food is definitely good. Must try Mutton Vindaloo!
It was such a good place, it closed then fusion opened (some sushi place)
It was the second most popular Indian restaurant in Kuwait (After Mughal Mahal), and beats it in food taste, presentation & quality in my humble opinion.
It had multiple locations. I was so surprised when it closed down, considering how popular Indian cuisine is in Kuwait.
Can someone please explain to me why all his restaurants closed down?
It was December 31st 1999. There was a sense of panic in the air. We did not know if something drastic would occur as the clock turns to Jan 1,2000.
Of course, being an IT guy (and a curious one at that), I wanted to experience any disaster up close. At around 10 pm, I got in my rickety Mazda 3 along with my wife and son (who was 11 months at the time) and headed to Kuwait Towers. We had a nice dinner at Maharaja palace. The reason I remember this is because they had a soup which my son relished. It’s the only memory I have of the place (the soup).
We waited for midnight. Nothing happened. We drove home as 2020 rolled in.
Cool story! So you basically disappeared for 20 years 😜
i guess the food was so great that they traveled in time :D
lol..I just realized my typo of 2020 instead of 2000. It looks better that way!
Maharajah Palace is the exact same place where Signor Sassi moved in much later. Both food and the service was average while the space itself was spiffy and en pointe- very neatly done. It’s a shame there isn’t still an Indian equivalent of the Pattaya Beach Thai restaurant, in Kuwait. Asha’s and Moghul Mahal are vastly over rated while Tres Ind was a flash in the pan- a one season wonder.
What Pattaya beach was to Thai food in Kuwait, …………..is to Indian food in Kuwait (go fill in the blank).
Same location but different building. This was demolished and the ugly structure which housed signor sassi, fish market and fusion replaced it
Where do you discover these rare gems? I remember this restaurant quite well. It had great tasting Indian food. The location was fantastic