This is an odd post I know but there seems to be an old myth that one of the dancers in Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’ music video from 1982 was Kuwaiti. I first heard this from a friend a few months ago and shrugged it off, but this weekend I got an email from a reader telling me the same. So I decided to dig into this to see if it was true.
The story goes that the dancer in the white outfit who leads the rival gang in the music video is actually Kuwaiti (to the left of Michael in the picture above). Going by the way he looks I could see him passing as a Kuwaiti so I tried to dig up the full cast members list to see what his name was. Turns out that the dancer with the white top is Michael Peters, an American choreographer and director who has no connection to Kuwait.
I then decided to dig up the list of cast members in as many Michael Jackson videos I could think of and I wasn’t able to find anyone that sounded Kuwaiti either. So I guess that myth is busted.
Man, I remember there even was a whole back story for this guy (LOL!). He was given a first and last name, and how he ended up in the music video
It’s so funny
Lol clout chasers!
i remember one of my friend’s father (who is a big MJ fan) always telling stories about MJ and the Jackson five and one of the stories is about this Kuwaiti guy who is in a video clip of beat it and talked about him like he was real a person.
Thank you for ruining my childhood!! :D
If you had the Making of Thriller VHS when you’re young (90’s baby but thanks dad) then you’d know that he’s not Kuwaiti lol. He was Thriller’s choreographer as well and there’s a chapter where he talks about the process of the casting and the choreography. He was a legend and will always be.
Michael Peter’s was MJs choreographer for years. He did the whole Thriller tour and showed MJ the moon walk as well as many of his signature dances. But sorry he wasn’t Kuwaiti. LOL
Some things are better left unsaid bro… Beat it
The Myth got Beat It
Seriously Mark… the world was much brighter when we thought he was Kuwaiti… what else will you take away from us?
lol
Mythbusters: Kuwait edition! I wonder if we could actually come up with myths about Kuwait